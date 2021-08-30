Radhe Shyam new poster is all the way dreamy. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde wished janmashtmi to fans as they unveiled poster.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtmi, Actor Prabhas has treated his fans with a little surprise. After a very long wait, Prabhas shared new poster of his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' on monday. The poster of Radhe Shyam features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, female lead in the movie.

The poster shared by Prabhas has turned many heads as both Pooja Hegde and Prabhas is looking stunning in it. In a black Tux, Prabhas is looking dapper as ever while Pooja in her princess gown looks dreamy. Chemistry between Vikramaditya(Prabhas) and Prerna(Pooja) is un-matchable.

Check the new Radhe Shyam poster here:

Sharing the poster on the social media blogging site, Prabhas writes,"Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam," while Pooja Hegde wrote,"As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam."

Take a look at other posters of Radhe Shyam here:

Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Radhe Shyam will release in multiple languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this love story will release next year i.e. on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

"We have left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janmashtami," says Radha KrishnaKumar.

Earlier, Radhe Shyam was set to release on July 30 in theatres but due to novel coronavirus the release got postponed. Music in Radhe Shyam is givedn by Justin Prabhakaran while cinematography is scored by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Posted By: Ashita Singh