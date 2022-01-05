New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In wake of rising cases of Covid in the nation makers of Radhe Shyam have postponed the release date of the movie. They broke the news of the official postponement of the movie on Wednesday that is just 10 days before the film was scheduled to hit the theatre. Earlier, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was slated to release in theatres on January 14th.

Radhe Shyam's lead Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter and announced the postponement and wrote, "We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon.." along with the hashtag “Radhe Shyam Postponed”.

A detailed statement by the makers read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens…”

The statement added, “Radhe Shyam is a story of love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon.” However, no new date for the release of the same has been hinted at or announced by the makers yet.

Earlier in December, Pooja had shared the trailer of her and Prabhas's much-awaited movie in 5 different languages on Twitter with captions, "Relive the magical feeling of love. Presenting the #RadheShyamTrailer."

Meanwhile, this is the 4th prominent title whose release has been postponed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Till now Jersey, RRR, and Prithviraj have been postponed.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on January 7. Meanwhile, Jersey was postponed from its initial scheduled release date of December 31.

