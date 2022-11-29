Did Prabhas Propose Kriti Sanon? Couple To Get Engaged Soon Post 'Adipurush' Release: Report

Rumours are rife that South superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon are in a relationship. According to various media reports, the duo is very close to each other and is taking things slow. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that Prabhas proposed to the Bhediya actress during the shoot of Adipurush and their engagement is on the way. It is pertinent to note that Kriti and Prabhas have not yet confirmed their rumored relationship.

A social media user named Umair Sandhu, who is also reportedly a member of the Pakistani Censor Board, wrote on his Twitter handle, "Officially Confirmed! #Prabhas proposed #KritiSanon during shoot of #Adipursh ! They are in a relationship now !!! Engagement is on the way very soon."

Recently, Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan also hinted at their relationship during his appearance at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set. After Karan Johar asked Dhawan to name some of the single eligible women from the industry, he replied, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika)."

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be sharing the screen space for the first time in their forthcoming highly-anticipated film Adipurush, which also stars Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.