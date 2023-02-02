Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Project K To Be Shot And Released In Two Parts: Reports

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated movie Project K marks the duo’s first time onscreen collaboration. If that wasn’t enough to get fans excited, it is now being reported that the film will be shot and released in two parts.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the futuristic film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The mega budget film will reportedly have a huge plot and the makers are now planning to release it in two parts.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the first part will establish the characters and will slowly dive into the main drama of the film, which will be established in the second part. “The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali franchise,” a report in Pinkvilla cited a source as saying.

The report further added that the film is being made keeping in mind for Project K to be the biggest film of Indian Cinema. “With a conflict like never before and celebrates the 50 years of producers, Vyjayanthi Movies. Both the parts are being shot in one go and the two films will release in a short interval of less than a year. The team is confident of their content and hence, shooting two parts in one go,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

“It’s something what Mani Ratnam did with PS-1 and PS-2. The part one of the film is at present in the post-production stage with VFX artists working on the footage, as the production team is busy on the sets shooting for part 2,” the report added.

The first look of Deepika Padukone was released by the makers recently on her birthday, where she could be seen in a look similar to that of Zendeya from Euphoria.