'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dies At 49

AMERICAN actor Jason David Frank, who starred as the green Power Ranger in the hit 1990s television series, died at the age of 49, on Sunday, reported People.

"Unfortunately, it is true," a representative for Jason was quoted saying by People. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

"He loved his family, friends and fans very much," the rep added. "He will be truly missed," he added.

Best known as Tommy Oliver from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, Jason is survived by his four children — sons Hunter and Jacob, along with daughters Skye and Jenna.

Meanwhile, his Power Rangers costar, Walter E. Jones also took to Instagram and expressed grief on the death of his friend. "Can't believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WalterEJones (@walterejones)

Meanwhile, in a conversation with People, Jones spoke about Jason an inspiration. "He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," he was quoted as saying by the People.

He further added, "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power."

Jason was not only an actor but also a mixed martial artist. He also starred in other Power Rangers projects, including Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo and Dino Thunder apart from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, which ran from 1933-1996.

The cause of his death is still not known.