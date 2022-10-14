Power Couple Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Enter 'Bigg Boss 16'? Here's What We Know

Reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has been making headlines ever since its grand premiere on October 1. The controversial show with 16 participants this season has been garnering eyeballs thanks to its participants.

Recently it was being reported that the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house will see the arrival of new members as seniors inside the house. This was being planned to add more ‘tadka’ to the show.

Now, reports are rife that ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner and ‘Naagin’ star Tejasswi Prakash is all set to enter the show as a senior.

Not just Tejasswi, it is also being reported that Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia, who were also housemates with Tejasswi on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and share a close bond with the actor, will also be seen coming to the house in the upcoming days.

The news of ‘seniors’ coming into the house is not new. Prior to the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, it was rumored that Karan Kundrra, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Karishma Tanna would be entering the house.

Meanwhile, the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house continues to witness intense drama and arguments amongst the contestants. Recently, Shalin Bhanot was seen losing his calm over a doctor who had come into the house to check on him.

The week will conclude today with Salman Khan entering the house and reprimanding the contestants on his special episode, ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. The episode will also feature ‘Imlie’ fame star Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father, who will warn her of being used by other contestants on the show.

Sumbul’s father was also seen lashing out at Shalin through a rap that he sang from the stage. Salman Khan will also be seen asking questions to Tina Datta and Shalin over their special bond.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs everyday on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.