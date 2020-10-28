Mimi Chakraborty also shared a video in which she was performing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach, watch video

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty shared a post on her Instagram and while sharing the post she said that she is feeling the 'post pujo blues'. After days of celebrations of Durga Puja, the actor has been sharing the photos form her pujo celebration on the photo-sharing platform.

Mimi Chakraborty is a first-time parliamentarian from Jadavpur in West Bengal, she is 31 and she hails from the state where Durga Puja is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations were somewhat different and was followed by several restrictions. However, Mimi Chakraborty still managed to take part in the celebration during the 10 day Navratri festival.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo today and captioned the post as, "Post pujo blues". In the photo, she was dressed in white red saree and the idols of several deities were seen in the background.

View this post on Instagram Post pujo blues😞 A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onOct 28, 2020 at 3:20am PDT

Recently, Mimi shared a video in which she was performing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach. The Dahnuchi Naach is a special dance that is performed in Pujo celebrations. This dance is performed by holding a dhunuchi or earthen pot filled with coconut husks, powdered incense and camphor.

View this post on Instagram Subho Bijoya dashami r anek subeccha roilo. A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onOct 26, 2020 at 2:05am PDT

In her video, she is dressed in a white kurta and is wearing a face mask while performing Dhunuchi Naach. She shared the video with the caption, "Happy Vijaya Dashami."

The video has so far garnered over 4 lakh views on the platform. Last year, Nusrat and Mimi performed a special dance on Durga Pujo as they teamed up for the special occasion.

