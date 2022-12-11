Post Malone Set Stage Ablaze With His Electrifying Performance; Malaika Arora, Mrunal In Attendance

American rapper Post Malone set the stage ablaze with his first performance in India on Saturday. The venue, located in Mumbai, witnessed a crowd of over 25,000 people. Not only the general public, but celebs like Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur, Armaan Malik, and VJ Anusha also attended the concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course.

As evident from the videos that have been doing rounds on social media, the artiste was all dressed up in a black tee and shorts as he performed some of his hit songs. Malone crooned 12 of his hits in an hour-long performance, thereby sending fans into a frenzy.

During his concert, the Congratulations singer interacted with the crowd and said, "The love you’ve showered on me has made my heart so full, I can never explain. No one can tell you anything, keep living your dreams."

Ahead of his concert in Mumbai, famous VJ Anusha Dandekar also shared a picture with him. The two could be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for a selfie. "Sorry for the cheeeese… BUT in my defence, this is one of my favourite Artists ever, his songs are always on loop, love his lyrics, his style and sound…Post FAN… and also he’s the loveliest person… so it was a pleasure to meet him. PM, you are a true… I like you, I do @postmalone ok ok end of cheese," she captioned her picture.

Pics from @PostMalone's debut performance at @zomato's Feeding India Concert in Mumbai, yesterday. It was produced by @bookmyshow. The artist also called a fan that held up a placard that read ‘Can I play STAY with you?’ up on-stage and performed an acoustic version of the song. pic.twitter.com/wC7WrGQC53 — The Indian Music Diaries (@TIMDmag) December 11, 2022

Bollywood divas Mrunal Thakur and Malaika Arora also shared some glimpses from the concert on their respective IG Stories.

Indian musicians Jonita Gandhi, KING, KSHMR, and Anuv Jain also performed at the same venue ahead of Post Malone's performance. Later, singer Ritviz also performed his hit numbers.