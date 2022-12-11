Post Malone Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora Can't Stop Smiling As She Meets The Rapper; See Pics

American rapper Post Malone set the stage ablaze with his first performance in India on Saturday. The concert was a star-studded one as it was attended by B-town celebs like Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur, Armaan Malik, VJ Anusha, and more, glimpses of which they have shared on their social media spaces.

On Sunday, Malaika Arora headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures featuring her and the Congratulations crooner. The pictures saw the duo indulging in a fun conversation as they were seen smiling ear to ear.

While Malaika looked stunning in a black outfit, Post Malone sported an oversized teal blue-coloured shirt which made him look uber-cool. "U were awesome @postmalone !!! Ur music is #feedingindiaconcert," she captioned her post.

Ahead of Malone's concert in Mumbai, famous VJ Anusha Dandekar also shared a picture with him. The two could be seen sharing a warm hug as they pose for a selfie. "Sorry for the cheeeese… BUT in my defence, this is one of my favourite Artists ever, his songs are always on loop, love his lyrics, his style and sound…Post FAN… and also he’s the loveliest person… so it was a pleasure to meet him. PM, you are a true… I like you, I do @postmalone ok ok end of cheese," she captioned her picture.

Actress Mrunal Thakur also shared some glimpses from the concert on her Instagram Stories in which she could be seen singing the rapper's song.