Post Lapid's 'Vulgar' Remark, Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Kashmir Files' Follow-Up Film

Bollywood Director Vivek Agnihotri, who helmed controversial film, The Kashmir Files, has announced that he will make The Kashmir Files: Unreported to inform public of the complete reality.

His announcement came after Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid, called The Kashmir Files a "vulgur, propaganda" film at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday.

Nadav, who was the Jury Head of IFFI, expressed his surprise upon seeing the movie included in the prestigious festival's competition.

He said, "We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.

"I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

Reacting to his remark, Vivek, on Tuesday, shared a video on Instagram, saying, "I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel, that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time?"

Now speaking to AajTak, Vivek has now said, "I am determined now and I am making an announcement... We have many stories, anecdotes, truths from which we could have made 10 films instead of one. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj drar nishchay karliya hai (I will make it within this year, I am determined now)."

He further added, "I will let everyone know very soon whether Unreported will be in the form of a web series or documentary. I'll divulge the entire truth. Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever information, proof I have with me and what all people have said, I bring them out and present it in front of people so they know the entire truth."

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles, The Kashmir Files released on March 11 and collected Rs 330 crore at the box office. It was also lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and was declared tax-free in most of the BJP-ruled states. However, some had also slammed the film for its alleged propagandist tone.