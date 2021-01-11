Memes on Taimur Ali Khan are all over on Twitter as soon as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their first child. Here have a look at hilarious memes

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed little buddle of joy on 11th January, Monday. The Celebrity couple is now proud parents to a cute little baby girl. Confirming the news, Indian cricketer, took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he is thrilled to announce the birth of her daughter.

He further wrote, that both the actress and baby are healthy and requested the fans to respect their privacy.

As soon as this news was announced, Twitterati jumped up in joy and started dropping congratulatory messages on his post. Even the memers didn't hold back their emotions and dropped in some interesting memes featuring Taimur Ali Khan.

Well, everyone knows cute little Taimur, who is the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has been the apple of the paps eye. Every single activity of the kid such his humble approach towards media, his anger, among others, has been captured by the paparazzi. However, now with the arrival of another celeb kid that is Anushka and Virat's daughter members are of the view that his popularity will go down.

Here have a look at hilarious memes:

Le #Taimur : pic.twitter.com/dL4mTf7tEw — Gande Labz (@Gande_labz) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile Agastya pandya and Taimur be like : #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Jz1lKO3NZ0 — YuG⚡(Rohit Sharma 🏏 Stan Account💙) (@Damonn______) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile Taimur : pic.twitter.com/8y62t7euWy — Amit Kumar Singh (@coutinho_5721) January 11, 2021

Taimur who knows his younger sibling is also on the way pic.twitter.com/4oPGaOWvFj — Sidhansh (@sidhasidhansh) January 11, 2021

Taimur Rn pic.twitter.com/KGU4aUM6SP — AFTAB (@Meme_Canteen) January 11, 2021

Well, indeed the just born girl is giving a tough competition to Taimur Ali Khan and these memes stand as proof.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are also expecting the birth of their second child soon.

Coming back to newbie mom Anushka, recently in an interview actress revealed about parenthood and said that it's about sharing duties and they don't want to raise brats. Not just this she also revealed that they both have readied an animal-themed nursery for their firstborn, as per Times Of India.

On the work front, speaking to an entertainment portal, Anushka said that she will be back to the shoots after the delivery for her child. She further added that she will establish a system at home that ensures balance time between her child and professional life. home.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv