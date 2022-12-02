K Muralidharan: Veteran Filmmaker, Lok Sabha MP Passes Away; Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute

Veteran film producer K Muralidharan passed away in his hometown Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. According to various media reports, he died after suffering from a heart attack. The popular producer worked with several noted actors including Kamal Haasan, Karthik, Vijay, Dhanush and more.

On Thursday, Kamal Haasan headed to his Instagram handle and remembered his late friend. He tweeted, "Producer K Muralidharan from Lakshmi Movie Makers who produced many hits is no more. Dear Shiva, I remember the days. Tribute."

பல வெற்றிப்படங்களைத் தயாரித்த லட்சுமி மூவி மேக்கர்ஸ் நிறுவனத்தைச் சேர்ந்த தயாரிப்பாளர் கே. முரளிதரன் மறைந்துவிட்டார். அன்பே சிவம் நாட்களை நினைத்துக்கொள்கிறேன். அஞ்சலி. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 1, 2022

Indian film producer K.T. Kunjumon also wrote on Twitter, "Very shocking to hear the sad news. Tamil popular producer my dearest friend @lmmiltd #KMuralidharan passed away due to Heart attack at Kumbakonam. My heartfelt condolences. #ripKMuralidharan."

Tamil popular producer my dearest friend @lmmiltd #KMuralidharan passed away due to Heart attack at Kumbakonam. My heartfelt condolences.#ripKMuralidharan pic.twitter.com/jd3pphZYA7 — K.T.Kunjumon (@KT_Kunjumon) December 1, 2022

It is pertinent to note that K Muralidharan started his journey with the 1994 film Aranmanai Kavalan. Also a former president of the Tamil Producers Council, Muralidharan founded the production company Lakshmi Movie Makers along with his business associates, the late V Swaminathan and G Venugopal, through which they funded numerous blockbuster films including Anbe Sivam, Pudhupettai, and Bagavathi.