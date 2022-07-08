Popular Tamil Star Chiyaan Vikram Rushed To Hospital After Chest Discomfort; Now Stable

South megastar Chiyaan Vikram was rushed to Chennai's Kauvery hospital after he complained of mild chest discomfort. Several reports alleged that the superstar suffered a cardiac arrest. However, as per the latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Chiyaan did not suffer a heart attack, it was just a chest discomfort that the actor faced.

"Popular Tamil actor Mr. Vikram has been admitted in Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by our team of specialist doctors. He did not have a cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable, and will be discharged from the hospital soon," stated the medical bulletin.

Apart from the hospital medical bulletin, Vikram's manager cleared the air about his health and slammed reports hinting at a heart attack.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Dear fans and wellwishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect.

That being said, we request you to give him," Suryanarayanan said.

"And the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest," Suryanarayanan added.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan was expected to mark his presence at a function on Friday evening in the launch teaser for his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is helmed by Maniratnam and also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On Vikram's professional work front, the actor has a bunch of new films in his pipeline including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Cobra, and a new film with director Pa Ranjith, which are at different stages of production. Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Mahaan, which co-starred his son, actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead.