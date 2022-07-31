  • News
Popular Bengali And Odia Singer Nirmala Mishra Passes Away At 81

Popular Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra died due to heart attack in the early hours of Sunday. Read to know more.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 01:04 PM IST
Image Credits: @Sourav_On_Line/Instagram

Veteran Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passed away in the early hours of Sunday at her residence in the Chetla area. The singer suffered a massive heart attack and was 81-year-old.

The singer was one of the most renowned singers and has lent her voice to several songs in Bengali and Odia films. For a long time, the singer had been battling age-related ailments.

"She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead," the doctor told PTI.

The singer has given several beautiful songs including, 'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to Arshi', and 'Eai Banglar Mati Te'. On the other hand, some of the Odia songs that turned out to be hit were 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'.

As per news agency PTI, the body of Nirmala Mishra will be taken to Rabindra Sadan around 11 am for her fans and admirers to pay their last respects.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the death of Nirmala Mishra.

As soon as the news of Nirmala Mishra's demise went online, several fans and famous personalities paid their heartfelt tribute.

Take a look here:

