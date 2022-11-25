Pop Star Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail Over Rape Charges | Read More

Canadian rapper and singer Kris Wu were detained by the Chinese authorities for rape charges of underage girls. A court in Beijing on Friday declared the Chinese-born Canadian singer to over 13 years for rape crime.

A series of allegations from internet celebrities and underage girls were imposed on Kris Wu, after which the Chinese government authorities detained the singer in July 2021. The rapper-singer, 32, made his Hollywood debut in the sci-fi film "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" starring Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone. The singer was also a member of the K-pop group EXO.

As the announcement of his jail parade was made, many reputed brands across the globe cut off ties with the pop star including Porsche and Bvlgari. The Chaoyang district court found Kris Wu guilty of raping three women in November and December last year as accounted by the court's official Weibo account. The website also mentioned that "The women were stated to be intoxicated and defenseless when the incident was carried out".

The singer's conviction sparked an energetic conversation on Weibo which is a Chinese social media app, where the netizens have hugely applauded the verdict of the court quoting the moment to be a 'witnessing history.' The rapper-singer is the first K-pop idol in China to serve imprisonment for as long as 13 years.

Kris Wu was also found guilty of 'group licentiousness,"' which condemns to be a gathering of more than two people engaging in sexual promiscuity. If an individual is charged for the same the result can be up to five years of jail, whereas in the case of a minor, it will go higher.

Kris Wu joined 88 other celebrities who are blacklisted in China for conducting 'illegal and immoral activities' including actress Zheng Shuang, actor Zhang Zhehan and several others.