Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey, who recently got married, has filed an FIR against her husband Sam Ahmed at South Goa's Canacona police station.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Ahmed Bombay was reportedly arrested by the Goa police on Tuesday after the actress filed an FIR against him accusing him of molestation, threatening and assault on her.

In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress has alleged that the accused Sam Ahmed Bombay (46), her spouse, had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute".

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," India TV quoted inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police stations as saying. The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

According to the reports, the couple got married on September 10 this year and visited Goa for Poonam's film shoot. The incident has happened during Poonam Pandey’s shooting after which she made a decision to take legal help.

Model-actress Poonam Pandey shared the pictures of her marriage on her Instagram along with a caption, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you." However, after that incident happened, Sam Bombay deleted all the pictures with the 29-year-old actress.

Earlier in July, the model-turned-actress announced her engagement with Sam on her official Instagram account. Sam shared a picture on social media and wrote, "We finally did it!." Even before their engagement, the couple used to treat their fans with lovey-dovey pictures. Talking about Poonam’s workfront, she has been featured in Bollywood films like Nasha, Trip To Bhangarh and Aa Gaya Hero.

