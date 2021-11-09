Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Monday said that it has arrested Sam Bombay alias Sam Ahmed, the husband of Poonam Pandey, for allegedly assaulting the actress. In a statement, the police said that Sam was arrested after Pandey lodged a complaint against him at the Bandra Police Station, adding that the actress is currently admitted to a local hospital.

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," the Mumbai Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Poonam had married Sam on September 1 last year. She also shared the pictures of her marriage with Sam on her Instagram account. "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you," she had captioned the post. However, on September 11, the actress had filed a complaint against Sam for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting her. Poonam also decided to end her marriage with Sam, but reunited with him after he was released on bail.

"I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital," Poonam said while speaking to Spotboy. "Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain haemorrhage".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma