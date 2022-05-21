New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon will soon make her Bollywood debut and Poonam Dhillon is over the moon because of this good news. Paloma will make her debut with Rajshri Production opposite Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol. Poonam took Instagram to share this news and congratulated her daughter on this new journey.

Sharing the news, Poonam wrote, "Congratulations Darling @palomathakeriadhillon on your superb launch with the most prestigious @rajshrifilms #sooraj barjatya @avnish.barjatya . Your amazing hard work, commitment, and talent are rewarded with this beautiful launch. God Bless you with super success & may you shine in all you do. Love you!! So proud of you".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PoonamDhillon (@poonam_dhillon_)

Poonam also shared Paloma's picture along with the post. In the pictures, Paloma looks beautiful in a blue lehenga with silver detailing. Everyone including the fans and Bollywood celebrities expressed their happiness on Paloma's debut. Alka Yagnik wrote, "All my best wishes n love … God bless" and Bhagyashree commented, "Congratulations!!". Meanwhile, one person commented, "Congratulations god bless her for her debut in a career in Bollywood".

Meanwhile, Rajshri production also announced the news on their social media account and wrote, "Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri's next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

Tiger Shroff also congratulated Paloma on her new beginning on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Congrats on signing your first film @palomathakeriadhillon go make the fam proud". Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor wrote on her Instagram story, "Pal!!! @palomathakeriadhillon Congratulations on signing your 1st film!!! Onwards and upwards". Armaan Malik wrote, "Amazeee! Congratulations", and Tara Sutaria also expressed her happiness and wrote, "Yaaayy finally! And gorgeous as eve". Shanaya Kapoor, who will make her debut with Dharma Productions, commented, "prettiest ever. Congratulations".

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya will make his directorial with this film. The title and release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav