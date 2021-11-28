New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The most gorgeous bachelor actor Pooja Hegde may have returned from her vacation in the Maldives, but her heart is clearly stuck in the coral island nation. Recently, the actress turned many heads as she uploaded a jaw-dropping picture on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram, Pooja shared a picture from the Maldives trip, which is clearly giving her fans major vacation goals.

On Saturday, the actress uploaded a picture where she can be wearing pink swimwear and has accessorised it with a neckpiece. The actress also flaunted her toned body and added a candy emoji in her caption. The post has garnered above 10 lakh likes and more than 6 thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. With her post, it is quite clear that the actress had the time of her life during the vacation.

Have a look at Pooja’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja also shared another post on Tuesday from her vacation in the Maldives, where the actress could be seen summing up her trip in an Instagram reel. Uploading the reel on Instagram, Hegde wrote, "Every time I travel, I am reminded that it is truly a wonder-filled world." The actress could be seen wearing brown swimwear as she records the video.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Check out Pooja Hegde's post from her snorkeling tales:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

On the work front, Pooja made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016. Apart from that, the actress has a jam-packed schedule as she has a series of new projects in the pipeline. After returning from the Maldives, Pooja resumed her shooting and will be next seen in Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas. The movie will release in 2022 in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen