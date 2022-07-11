Pooja Hegde Is Epitome Of Beauty In These Monochrome Pictures | See Here

Pooja Hegde never fails to impress her fans with her spectacular performances in her films, her beauty and her charm. The actress is active on social media and keeps sharing updates about her personal and professional life with her fans. She always makes her fans lovestruck with her stunning pictures on social media. Now, she has posted some beautiful black and white pictures on Instagram and her fans can't stop gushing over her.

The picture was clicked by the photographer Roshan Shreshta and Pooja looks absolutely stunning in these pictures.

Pooja kept her makeup look simple and kept her hair open for the photoshoot. She has also been travelling these days and shared her plan on social media. She wrote, "1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let’s go".

Pooja recently made her Cannes Film Festival debut. Her looks on the red carpet and the events impressed everyone and she stunned everyone with her fashion choices. On her red carpet debut, she wore a beautiful feather pink gown. Sharing the video, she wrote, "The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was #grateful #cannes2022 #topgun". Sharing another picture, she wrote, "If the dream is big enough, the “how” doesn’t matter. The universe will make it happen. Cannes 2022. #debut".

Recently, the actress called out the airline IndiGo on social media for their misbehaviour. She wrote, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in Acharya, along with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood. She also starred in Beast along with Vijay and Radhe Shyam, along with Prabhas. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, which will also star Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will star in the much-awaited film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie also stars Salman Khan and she has already started shooting for the film.