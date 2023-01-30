Pooja Hegde Drops Stunning Pics From Brother Rishabh's Wedding, Calls Her Family 'Crack One But A Fun Loving Bunch'

Pooja Hegde had a "rollercoaster of a week" as her brother, Rishabh Hegde, tied the knot with the "love of his life". She expressed her joy and happiness by sharing beautiful photos from the wedding on Instagram and said that she had spent the past few days shedding happy tears and laughing like a child. She donned an orange kanjivaram saree with an ornate blouse and jewellry for the special occasion.

"My brother got married to the love of his life. What a rollercoaster of a week it was. I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child," wrote Pooja in her caption and added, "Anna (brother), as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you love uncontrollably, give with all your heart and find peace and understanding in each other's presence," she wrote.

Pooja has also shared a heartwarming note for the newest member of her family. She said, "Shivani Shetty, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family." In the wedding album, Pooja can be seen beaming with joy with her family by her side. Pooja's brother, who is an orthopaedic surgeon, opted for a white sherwani for the special day.

Apologising to her fans, the actress posted a snippet from the wedding album to her Instagram story section and wrote, "Sorry I have been AWOL, but major life-changing things happened last week." Pooja then tagged her sister-in-law and added, "Welcome to the family (red heart icon). It's a crack one but a fun loving bunch."

Here Pooja can be seen flaunting her style with her group of friends, the "mundu boys."

Pooja Hegde also posted another glimpse from the wedding celebration, which featured an adorable baby.

On the work front, Pooja's most recent role was alongside Ranveer Singh in Cirkus. Her forthcoming projects include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Housefull 5, and a movie featuring Mahesh Babu.