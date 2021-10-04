New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest has taken place, he has become a talk of the town. Many people have started talking and tweeting about the superstar and his son Aryan Khan on social media. As much as they are facing the wrath of some sections of the internet through trolling, many are coming in support of the father-son duo.

A hashtag #WeStandWithSRK has started trending on Twitter where SRK's loyal fans are sharing tweets and telling him that they stand with King Khan no matter what. Meanwhile, amidst the Twitter wars among fans and the netizens who are trolling, a few celebrities have come out and reacted on the Aryan Khan's arrest by NCB.

Yes, right from Pooja Bhatt to Hansal Mehta, many famous names have tweeted about SRK's son. Hansal wrote, "It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgments before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @srk."

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass". On the other hand, Shah Rukh one of the co-stars actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy expressed her support from a series of tweets.

Take a look at the celebrity tweets here:

It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 4, 2021

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all 🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2021

For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2021

Apart from this, SRK's colleague and actor Salman Khan had reached his residence in the wee hours after Aryan's arrest. Suniel Shetty also came out in SRK's support and said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinizes everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal