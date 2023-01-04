Pooja Bhatt Says 'Can Take Up Roles Dealing With Alcohol' After Being Sober For 6 Years: 'I Have Better Understanding Now'

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt, who recently achieved the milestone of being ‘sober’ for 6 years, opened up about taking up roles in films dealing with alcohol. In a recent interview, the actor shed light on her journey of sobriety and how she feels proud to have come out of her addiction.

Recently, Pooja Bhatt took to her social media account to post a picture of an open sky. Along with the image, the ‘Sadak’ star wrote, “Six years sober today.. Gratitude,gravitas,grace 🙏♥️ #sobrietyrocks #sixyearssober #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #soberlife #soberliving #.”

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Pooja Bhatt said, “The greatest achievement in my life has been to first acknowledge that I was dependent on alcohol. I was not in denial about it. If you look at any addictive behaviour whether to a substance or to a person or to work, it is an illness of denial.”

Adding that she would absolutely take on roles dealing with alcohol, Pooja Bhatt told the news outlet that there are a lot of feelings a person who uses any substance goes through. Having been gone through it, Pooja Bhatt said that she now feels she has a better understanding for the same.

“Of course, I will be delighted to take a role like this because I have a greater understanding. Besides playing drunk or not playing drunk that there is a certain degree of self-loathing. There is shame that you feel. There are a lot of feelings that a person who uses a substance feels. People who are dependent do not want to be dependant in 80% of the cases,” the actor was quoted as saying in the report by Hindustan Times.

Pooja Bhatt added, “With alcohol going, my dependency on the greatest illusion called love (is gone). I am enjoying single blessedness and if I think that if do hold somebody’s hand and walk the path of life then I would like a companion and not want a solution.”