New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pooja Bedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes that her "natural immunity" will help her recover from this deadly virus. Along with the actress, her fiance and house help have also tested positive for the virus. Taking to her social platform, Alaya Furniturewala's mother shared a video breaking the news of contracting the virus. In the video, she informed her followers how she contracted the virus and the necessary precautions her family is taking.

She said, "Hello everyone! I have been wondering why I have not got the coronavirus till now. It is so infectious and everyone, at some point is going to get it. Well, voila! Seems that I have now caught it. I have tested positive. It is quite the virus that kind of knocks you out, I have been passing out a lot.”

She further assured her fans that she is taking precautions and having fresh fruits, steam inhalations, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POOJA BEDI (@poojabediofficial)

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she captioned it as, "COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own. Caution. not panic. @happysoullifestyle @wishingherb @rawpressery”.

As soon as she dropped the post, her industry friends and fans dropped "get well soon" messages in her comment section.

Meanwhile, when the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak, Pooja Bedi was enjoying her time in Goa with her fiance Maneck Contractor. She shared a video and spoke about living without fear. Along with the video, she dropped a short note which read, "Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived.. not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv