Ponniyin Selvan-1: Chiyaan Vikram Looks Fierce As Aditya Karikalan In New Poster | See Here

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' is grabbing a lot of attention ever since its announcement. Recently, the motion poster of the film was unveiled and it looked epic. Now, the makers have introduced the audience to South Indian cinema superstar Chiyaan Vikram's character in the film and have also revealed his look.

Sharing the character poster of Vikram, the official Twitter account of Lyca Production wrote, "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam".

Vikram looks epic as the Chola Crown Prince and can be seen riding a horse, wearing armour and carrying a sword by his side. Recently, the motion poster of the film was also released. In the caption, the official Twitter account of Lyca Production wrote, "Look out! Brace yourself. Get ready for an adventure. The Cholas are coming! #PS1 @madrastalkies_#ManiRatnam".

Apart from Vikram, the movie also stars Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will return on screen after four years. The character posters were released in March 2022, which also showed Aishwarya Rai's look from the film. Sharing her look from the film and the character posters, Aishwarya wrote, "The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Ponniyin Selvan will be a two-part movie. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan and Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film. Apart from Aishwarya and Vikram, the movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Apart from directing the film, Mani Ratnam has also produced the film, along with Lyca Productions. It is written by Mani Ratnam as well and co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Meanwhile, Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. 'Ponniyin Selvan- 1' will hit theatres on September 30, 2022.