Ponniyin Selvan Teaser: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus PS-1 Will Keep You Hooked To Your Seats | Watch

The makers of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan released the teaser of the film on Friday (July 8). The film is a historical drama, based on Tamil writer Kalki's popular epic novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni). The teaser of the film was unveiled at a grand event in Chennai and all the star cast was present at the event.

The teaser was unveiled digitally by legendary actors superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Mohanlal, and Rakshit Shetty. The lead of the film Vikram stars as Aditya Karikalan, a Chola crown prince, whereas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrays the role of Nandini as "vengeance as a beautiful face". On the other hand, Karthi stars as Vanthiyathevan, a commander of the Chola army. Finally, Trisha portrays the role of Princess Princess Kundavai.

"The Cholas Are Coming! PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada," read the caption on the post.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The teaser of the film depicts the power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century. Needless to say, the teaser will keep you hooked to your seats until and unless you complete it all.

Helmed by one of the most renowned directors Mani Ratnam, the movie will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi.

The music for the film is given by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Further, the film is produced by Lyca Productions, the first part of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan will hit the theatres on September 30 this year.

The movie will be presented in five languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.