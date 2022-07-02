Ponniyin Selvan: Motion Poster Of Mani Ratnam's Mangum Opus Unveiled

Ever since the announcement of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', there has been a lot of excitement amongst the audience to see this epic period drama. Big names like Aishwarya Rai and AR Rahman are associated with the project, so there is a lot of buzz around the project. The audience loved the first look of all the characters and as the release date is coming near, the makers have unveiled the motion poster of Ponniyin Selvan- 1 as well.

Sharing the motion poster, the official Twitter account of Lyca Production wrote, "Look out! Brace yourself. Get ready for an adventure. The Cholas are coming! #PS1 @madrastalkies_#ManiRatnam".

The motion poster says, "The Cholas Are Coming". The video also has an epic background composed by AR Rahman. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will return on screen after four years. Sharing her look from the film and the character posters, Aishwarya wrote, "The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!".

Last year, some fans shared Aishwarya's picture in traditional attire from a film set and speculated that the picture is from PS-1's set.

Omg..!! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted on the sets of #PonniyinSelvan Really very excited to watch this movie😍 pic.twitter.com/kmMN5iv28A — Goki (@Gokila81197469) August 24, 2021

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part movie, and the music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

The movie is produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions and Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. It is written by Mani Ratnam as well and co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. 'Ponniyin Selvan- 1 will hit theatres on September 30, 2022.