Ponniyin Selvan I OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ has created a storm at the box-office. The film is inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has become one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.

Starring Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ is all set to stream on digital platforms. The OTT rights for the period drama has been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping sum of Rs 125 crore.

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video and will start streaming from November 4. Interestingly, another big September 2022 release ‘Brahmastra’ will also be releasing on OTT on the same day.

The historical drama features Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles and was released in theaters on September 30.

‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman who is a powerful king of the south who goes on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The film is the first in a planned duology. The second installment titled ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ will go on the floors sometime next year.

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ minted Rs 80 crore on its opening day, making it the“biggest ever opening day for Tamil cinema worldwide”. The music for the film has been composed by maestro AR Rahman and the film released in 5 languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Talking about working in the film, Jayam Ravi spoke to PTI about the experience and said, “A historical film is one of the biggest challenges. You have no sense of how people lived and behaved in the past. And then you have CGI and you have to act as if you are seeing something wonderful and great in the frame. So I love challenges and this is the best challenge I ever got.”