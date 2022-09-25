Ponniyin Selvan I: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus, Mints Whooping Rs 1 Cr In Advance Booking

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan's is all set to hit the big screens just within a week. On Sunday (September 25) the advance bookings for the film in Tamil and Telugu language began, and within a few hours, fans began to show their craze for the film. As per the source, the movie garnered Rs 1 crore in advance booking just within a few hours.

Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan features Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others in the lead role and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical epic. The movie is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is built on a huge budget. As per the information given by the trade sources, the movie in both languages garnered a whooping amount of Rs 1 crore before noon on Sunday itself.

By looking at the advance booking amount, it seems that the film is going to be a massive hit among the audience and can earn a good amount on the opening weekend.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, a total of 78,000 tickets has been sold by Sunday noon. Which in terms of money was Rs 1.46 crore. Out of this, Rs 1.37 crore was garnered from the Tamil version, whereas the Telugu dubbed version earned Rs 9 lakh. It is expected that the movie will cross Rs 10-crore milestone before Friday.

"In Overseas, #PS1 is selling more tix in adv booking than any of the current Tamil releases. $400K crossed in the USA Very strong adv booking in Singapore," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Meanwhile, the film will be released in five languages, which include Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. In the historic drama, Aishwarya will be playing a double role she will play the role of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, she will also portray the role of Mandakini Devi in the film.

The movie will hit the big screens on September 30.