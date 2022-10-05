Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Mints Rs 300 Crore In 5 Days

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’, refuses to slow down at the box-office. The movie has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 5 days of its release.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, the movie minted Rs 80 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release and has seen an upward trend ever since.

Released in 5 languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ has proved to be a profitable film for its makers. The film has also become the second highest grossing Tamil film of the year, only behind Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 historical fiction novel, ‘Ponniyin Selvan-I’ is based on the story of the early days of Jayam Ravi’s Arulmozhivarman who is a powerful king in the south, and becomes the great Chola emperor, Rajaraja Chola I. The film was received well by the critics and audiences alike.

Talking about playing the role of Chola emperor, Ravi, in an interview with PTI said, “Before acting in his film, I studied and learned from him. Now after acting in his movie, I learned from him directly. So it’s a blessing for me.”

Ravi added that he feels lucky that as an actor, he got to play the iconic role. “I was playing the great Rajaraja Chola and everybody in South India looked up to him. For all the Tamil-speaking people, he is their king. I’m just a lucky actor who gets to play this part. As a fan of Rajaraja Chola, when you look at the things that he has done, nobody’s ever done it in the last thousand years. So that pressure was obviously there, but Mani sir made me realise the importance of playing this character,” he added.

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ released in theaters on September 30, 2022.