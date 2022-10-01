Ponniyin Selvan I BO Collection Day 1: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram-Starrer Sets World Record With Expectational Opening

Mani Ratnam's opus and one of the highest-anticipated Tamil films of the year ‘Ponniyin Selvan' has finally hit the theaters on September 30. The movie was released in five different languages across the globe including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Since the movie hit the big screens, the film has received mostly positive reviews. As per trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, Ponniyin Selvan 1 garnered a total of Rs 25.86 crore in Tamil Nadu on day 1 at the box office.

Taking to Twitter, the trade analyst wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan part 1 is off to a FANTASTIC start at the box office. The film grossed ₹25.86 cr on Day 1 in the state. 3rd BIGGEST opener of the year."

Meanwhile, talking to the worldwide collection, and the information shared by the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has already surpassed the $2 million collection in the US.

"#PS1 takes the Biggest Day 1 opening for a Tamil movie at the WW Box office for 2022," Bala tweeted.

"#PS1 becomes the first Tamil Movie to do back-to-back $1 Million per day (Sep 29th and 30th) in the USA," he further added.

On the other hand, the Malayalam version of the film has garnered about Rs 2.5 crore in Kerala.

"It is expected that PS1 would make a total box office collection of Rs 50 crore globally." the Box Office reports state. Earlier, there were reports that the film has the movie garnered Rs 1 crore in advance booking just within a few hours.

About Ponniyin Selvan I

Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan features Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others in the lead role and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical epic. The film has been built on a huge budget and is expected to be a potential game-changer for the Tamil film industry. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.