Ponniyin Selvan 2 Release Date: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus To Hit The Theatres On This Day

MANI RATNAM's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' took the Tamil cinema to new heights and became one of the most successful films of 2022. The audience is now excited to watch the second instalment of the film. After a lot of speculation by the fans, the makers have officially announced the release of Ponniyin Selvan-2 (PS-2)

The production house Lyca Production wrote, "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!"

The release date of PS-2 was announced with an intriguing teaser which showed a glimpse of all the characters in the film.

Mani Ratnam has also produced and written the film, along with Lyca Productions. It is co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Meanwhile, Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer.

Talking about the film, Mani Ratnam revealed that Ponniyin Selvan was his dream project and thanked the cast and crew for their hard work.

“PS (Ponniyin Selvan) has been a dream for a very long time, since the time I first read the book during my school days. I neither thought I’d ever get into films nor did I think I'd make it. But it’s always been my calling to be made. It’s so spectacular as a story and as an adventure. Several people had tried to do this before. They couldn’t for various reasons. Maybe they wanted to leave it for me! I am so happy and so glad that I got a chance to make it, and that too at this point in time when the technology has improved tremendously," he said.

The movie is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. It stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.

Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai and Sobhita Dhulipala.