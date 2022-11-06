Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Locks A Release Date | Reports

MANI RATNAM's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' has become one of the most successful films of this year and there is a lot of anticipation regarding the second instalment of the film. Earlier, Mani Ratnam himself revealed that Ponniyin Selvan-2 will release after 6 to 9 months after the part's release. As per the reports, the makers have finally locked a release date.

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Release Date

According to several reports, Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will release on April 28, 2023. It has also been reported that the maker will officially announce the release date soon.

While promoting Ponniyin Selvan 1, Mani Ratnam was asked about the release date of the second instalment. The director revealed that Ponniyin Selvan Part Two will hit the theatres 6 to 9 months after part one’s release. The first part was released on September 30, 2022.

t is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Moreover, Mani Ratnam has also produced and written the film, along with Lyca Productions. It is co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Meanwhile, Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer.

Mani Ratnam revealed that it was his dream project and thanked the cast and crew for their hard work.

“PS (Ponniyin Selvan) has been a dream for a very long time, since the time I first read the book during my school days. I neither thought I’d ever get into films nor did I think I'd make it. But it’s always been my calling to be made. It’s so spectacular as a story and as an adventure. Several people had tried to do this before. They couldn’t for various reasons. Maybe they wanted to leave it for me! I am so happy and so glad that I got a chance to make it, and that too at this point in time when the technology has improved tremendously. Hence, we were able to make it with a lot more comfort and authenticity," Mani Ratnam said at the press conference.

The movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Talking about its OTT release, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.