Ponniyin Selvan 1 Trailer: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Will Keep You Hooked To Your Seats | Watch

The trailer of the much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan has been released by the makers. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, features Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others in the lead role and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical epic.

The story of the film revolves around the ‘greatest’ empire in India's history, the Chola Empire. The trailer begins with a comet passing across the sky and asking for the royal blood to be sacrificed, then the video introduces Chiyaan Vikram’s Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi’s Arunmozhi Varman, and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan. Every jaw drops when the trailer shows the entry of Aishwarya Rai, who plays the role of Queen Nandini. Needless to say, the actress looked surreal in the trailer.

With a glimpse of the trailer, it is expected that the film will be full-packed with performances. Further, fans also get an idea through the trailer that the characters are interconnected in a lot of different ways. At the last, when war awaits to begin, the trailer comes to an end with Queen Nandini’s eyes on the throne.

In the historic drama, Aishwarya will be playing a double role she will play the role of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, she will also portray the role of Mandakini Devi in the film.

Take a look at the trailer here :

The epic fantasy drama promises its audience a gala time on the big screens. The movie is set to hit the theaters on September 30 this year. Further, the movie will be released in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie revolves around the crisis faced by the Chola Empire during the 10th century.

The music will be given by AR Rahman and the movie is a big-budget period film. Further, the makers will release the movie in different parts. Back on July 8, the makers of the film released the teaser film at a grand event in Chennai, and the entire cast and crew were present there.