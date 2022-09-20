Ponniyin Selvan-1 Star Trisha Reveals Why Mani Ratnam Asked Her Not To Talk To Co-star Aishwarya Rai

AISHWARYA Rai-starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Moreover, Mani Ratnam's directorial will see the ensemble star cast, which has made the audience excited. Apart from Aishwarya, the movie also stars Trisha Krishnan. In Ponniyin Selvan-1, Trisha will essay the role of Ilaya Piratti Kundavai Devi and Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini. These characters do not see eye to eye in the film, but Aishwarya and Trisha's relationship off-screen is completely different. In a recent interview, Trisha opened up about her off-screen equation with Aishwarya Rai.

Trisha also revealed that director Mani Ratnam did not want the actresses to talk too much on set. "I, fortunately, got to meet her and interact with her on Day 1 of my shoot, and she is beautiful inside out. And it was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film. But we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani Ratnam sir would come and say – you guys are talking too much. Stop talking, I can’t have this camaraderie for my scene," Trisha said.

She added that she is very honoured to share screen space with Aishwarya. "She is lovely to work with and I’m sure everyone who worked with her would agree with me. She is so warm and is one of THE most hardworking actors I’ve worked with. She spoke Sen-Thamizh like how it has to be spoken. She was getting ready with us at 2 Am. I’m very honoured that I could share screen space with her," she said.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan will be made into two parts and the first instalment will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. Recently, at a press conference in Chennai, Mani Ratnam was asked about the second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan. He revealed that Ponniyin Selvan Part Two will hit the theatres 6 to 9 months after part one’s release.

The movie has been made on the budget of approximately Rs 500 crores. The pan-India film will release in Tamil along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai and Sobhita Dhulipala.