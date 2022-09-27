Ponniyin Selvan-1 Movie Tickets To Be Available At Rs 100? Here's What We Know

MANI RATNAM's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. The audience is excited to watch the film on the big screens and the star cast has been promoting the film across the country. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, Ponniyin Selvan-1 tickets are likely to be available at just Rs 100.

According to a report by Etimes, Mani Ratnam talked to the multiplex chains in Mumbai about wanting his film to cost the consumer Rs 100 only. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the ticket prices by the makers.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Chup: Revenge Of An Artist' tickets were announced to be priced at Rs 100. On the occasion of Navratri, the tickets for these movies were priced at Rs 100 from September 26 to September 29.

Mani Ratnam recently talked about the film and thanked the cast and crew for their support and hard work. He said, "PS (Ponniyin Selvan) has been a dream for a very long time, since the time I first read the book during my school days. I neither thought I’d ever get into films nor did I think I'd make it. But it’s always been my calling to be made. It’s so spectacular as a story and as an adventure."

"To be able to do it with this kind of cast and crew, with actors who are not just right for the role but also care for the film, is very special. I’d like to thank each one of them. I’d also like to thank the producer (Allirajah Subaskaran) who trusted us and gave us the money to go ahead and make it,” Mani Ratnam was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Mani Ratnam also revealed that Ajay Devgn will be the narrator in the PS-1 Hindi version. "I have two more people to thank. They are from the Hindi film industry. One is Anil Kapoor. It was his voice in the trailer. And the other is Ajay Devgn. It will be his voice in the film,” he said.

Ponniyin Selvan -1 is a pan-India film which will release in Tamil along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.