Ponniyin Selvan-1 Director Mani Ratnam Gives Update On Part Two's Release Date | Deets Inside

MANI RATNAM's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' has become the talk of the town because of its epic and grand scale and the stellar star cast. The movie will be made into two parts and the first instalment will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. However, the audience will not have to wait a lot for the second part of Mani Ratnam's epic saga. The director himself confirmed that the Ponniyin Selvan-2 will release after 6 to 9 months after the part's release.

Recently, at a press conference in Chennai, Mani Ratnam was asked about the second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan. The director revealed that Ponniyin Selvan Part Two will hit the theatres 6 to 9 months after part one’s release. Currently, the stars cast and the makers of the film are heavily promoting the film across the country.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan-1 announced that Tips Official has acquired the audio rights of the film. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. It is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Moreover, Mani Ratnam has also produced and written the film, along with Lyca Productions. It is co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Meanwhile, Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer.

Ponniyen Selvan-1 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The movie has been made on the budget of approximately Rs 500 crores. It is a pan-India film which will release in Tamil along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.