Ponniyin Selvan 1 BO Collection: Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Enters Rs 150 Cr Club In Just 2 Days

Mani Ratnam's opus Ponniyin Selvan I continues to roar at the box office. The movie on day 1 gave terrific revenue, and on day 2 the movie set a record by entering the Rs 150 crore club. The movie was one of the much-anticipated films of the year and was released in five different languages across the globe including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie on Saturday movie garnered Rs 38 crore ( Rs 34.6 crore net) in India (all languages). While talking about other languages, the film minted Rs 27.6 crore in the Tamil version, Rs 3.45 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.85 cr in Hindi, and Rs. 70 lakh in Malayalam versions. On Day second the film garnered Rs 70 crore gross worldwide on day 2. Hence the total of two days of the collection was about Rs 153 crore.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and revealed that Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide.

“In 2 days, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 150 Crs at the WW Box office," Bala tweeted.

“#PS1 has hit a hat-trick of $1 Million gross per day for 3 days in the USA," Bala added.

As per the information shared by Variety, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is expected to be counted among the top five films this weekend in the US. According to the report, the film is likely to mint 4.1 million collections in the US by the end of the week.

About Ponniyin Selvan I

The film stars Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others in the lead role. The storyline of the film revolves around Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical epic. Mani Ratnam's movie has been built on a high budget, and the movie is expected to make several changes in the Tamil Film industry. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.