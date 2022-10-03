Ponniyin Selvan-1 BO Collection: Mani Ratnam's Periodic Drama Crosses Rs 200 Cr Mark Worldwide In Three Days

MANI RATNAM's epic periodic drama 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' has been creating new records at the box office and has managed to impress the audience. Ponniyin Selvan-1 has an ensemble star cast including Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan. The movie has already entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide in three days.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Ponniyn Selvan-1 has collected more than Rs 230 crore at the box office worldwide.

For the 3-day opening weekend, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2022

Earlier, on Saturday, the movie collected Rs 38 crore ( Rs 34.6 crore net) in India (all languages). The film earned Rs 27.6 crore in the Tamil version, Rs 3.45 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.85 cr in Hindi, and Rs. 70 lakh in Malayalam versions. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 70 crore gross worldwide on day 2. Hence the total of two days of the collection was about Rs 153 crore.

Meanwhile, talking about PS-1, Mani Ratnam revealed that it was his dream project and thanked the cast and crew for their hard work.

“PS (Ponniyin Selvan) has been a dream for a very long time, since the time I first read the book during my school days. I neither thought I’d ever get into films nor did I think I'd make it. But it’s always been my calling to be made. It’s so spectacular as a story and as an adventure. Several people had tried to do this before. They couldn’t for various reasons. Maybe they wanted to leave it for me! I am so happy and so glad that I got a chance to make it, that too at this point in time when the technology has improved tremendously. Hence, we were able to make it with a lot more comfort and authenticity," Mani Ratnam said at the press conference.

He added, "To be able to do it with this kind of cast and crew, with actors who are not just right for the role but also care for the film, is very special. I’d like to thank each one of them. I’d also like to thank the producer (Allirajah Subaskaran) who trusted us and gave us the money to go ahead and make it."

In PS-1, Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, and Trisha as Kundavaia. The movie was released in Tamil along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Ponniyin Selvan Part Two will hit the theatres 6 to 9 months after part one’s release.