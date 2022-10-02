Ponniyin Selvan-1 Actor Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Elegance And Grace In Blue Saree | See Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala recently impressed the audience after she portrayed the role of Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvn-1'. She has been busy promoting the movie with the star cast and has aced the fashion game in the ethnic attires. She recently wore a blue saree in which she looked drop dead gorgeous.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I’ve always wanted to dress like THAT new teacher in school. English Miss!"

Sobhita wore a sheer blue saree with white embroidery and paired it with a blue blouse. She kept her makeup look simple and kept her hair open.

Earlier, she wore a simple yet stunning white saree with black embroidery. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "When I got to meet the amazing press in Chennai!"

At the press meet of Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Delhi, she wore a beautiful green saree. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Press meet for PS-1 in beautiful New Delhi this evening."

The actress also went to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film with Ponniyin Selvan's star cast. Sharing a behind the scene video, she wrote, "My first time going to Kapil Sharma’s show, that too with a company from PS - 1 gang! Full mazaa."

Introducing her character in Ponniyin Selvan, Sobhita wrote, "Quick witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Apart from Sobhita, Ponniyin Selvan also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.



Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman and Karthi as Vandhiyathevan.

The movie has been reportedly made on the budget of approximately Rs 500 crores. The pan-India film will release in Tamil along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.