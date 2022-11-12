Pokemon Ultimate Journeys-The Series: Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes World Champion, After 25 Years

Finallyyy!!! Ash Ketchum, the lead of the anime series Pokemon has claimed the title of Pokemon Master after he won the Pokemon World Championship after being on an adventurous journey for over 25 years. Ash and his Pokemon pal Pikachu achieved their long-awaited goal during the latest episode of 'Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series'.

The official Twitter handle of Pokemon on Twitter announced the same with the image in which Ash and his pokemon pals can be seen with trophies. The historic win at the Pokemon World Coronation Series represents a culmination of Ash's adventures spanning 25 years.

He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022

In the episode, the iconic duo wins the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokemon World Coronation Series which makes Ash the top Pokemon trainer.

"Ash Ketchum's determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world's top Pokemon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer," said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokemon Company International, reported Variety.

Since starting their journey in the Kanto region way back in 1997's 'Pokemon: Indigo League' series, both Ash and Pikachu have faced numerous challenges which includes battling countless gym leaders to stopping Team Rocket.

After much hardship, Ash secured the title of the first-ever Pokemon League Champion in 2019's 'Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon'.

As per Variety, 'Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series' is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. The latest episode premiered on Friday in Japan and will air worldwide in the future.

Let us tell you that this series, which originated as a video game, has run for over 1,200 episodes. The anime has followed Ash Ketchum in his quest to become a Pokemon Master since 1997, when the character met the electric mouse creature Pikachu on his 10th birthday.

