PM Narendra Modi's Mother Passes Away At 100; Rajinikanth Offers Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. Meanwhile, many celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss, while some even extended condolences.

After learning about the demise of PM Modi's mother, Megastar Rajinikanth headed to his Twitter handle and paid his heartfelt condolences. "Respected Dear Modiji...My heartfelt condolences to you for the irreplaceable loss in your life... Mother! @narendramodi@PMOIndia," he tweeted on Friday.

Chiranjeevi also tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. Heeraba Modi ji, beloved mother of our Hon’ble Prime Minister. She lived an extraordinary life. My tributes to the divine soul who left for the heavenly abode. My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji! Om Shanti! (sic)."

Earlier, in the day, actress Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Heeraben feeding Narendra Modi. "May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this tough time. Om Shanti," she wrote in Hindi.

"There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi g. Om Shanti," wrote Akshay Kumar on his Instagram handle as he offered condolences.

Ajay Devgn also tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family."

On Friday, PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar. He reached Gandhinagar early this morning, and consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.