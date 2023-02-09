PM Narendra Modi Gives Shoutout To Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Says ‘Theaters Running Housefull In Srinagar’ | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Pathaan during his recent speech in the Parliament and heaped praises on how the shows of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrrer are running housefull in Srinagar. The film, which released theatrically on January 25, 2023, has emerged as a blockbuster success at the box office and has minted over Rs 850 crore worldwide.

In a video going viral on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering his address to the Parliament. PM Modi praised the worldwide success of the film and mentioned how the theaters in Srinagar are running housefull in Srinagar after decades.

This is not the first time Pathaan’s success has been lauded in the Parliament. Recently, Trinamool Congress' MP Derek O'Brien showered praises on the film and spoke about how the Boycott Bollywood calls failed in front of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

"Well done Siddharth Anand (director).... Well done India's biggest global ambassadors. Well done those of you who made 'Pathaan'. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country. We learnt from them.... Do not mess with India's biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message,” the Trinamool Congress leader said in his speech on Tuesday.

Also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, Pathaan has been helmed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand and is inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film also became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself and thank the audiences for their love and support for Pathaan. The caption of his post read, “The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan.”