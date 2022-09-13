Plan A Plan B Trailer: Riteish And Tamannaah's Unique Love Story Has A Pinch Of Comedy | Watch

RITEISH Deshmukh and Tamannah Bhatia will bring some quirkiness into a not-so-perfect love story in their upcoming film 'Plan A Plan B'. The movie revolves around a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer and how they fall in love. Also starring Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila, Plan A Plan B will release on Netflix on September 30. Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "1 Matchmaker + 1 Divorce Lawyer =? A unique love story that could go 1 of 2 ways! Mark your calendars for Plan A Plan B, streaming on Netflix from Sept 30th."

The trailer starts by introducing Riteish as Kosty, who is a divorce lawyer and does not believe in marriage. Then, we are introduced to Tamannaah as Nirali, who is a matchmaker and believes in love and marriage. The duo dislike each other because of their different point of view. The story will showcase a love story between exactly different people.

The trailer brings some quirkiness into a simple enemy-to-lovers love story. Moreover, Riteish and Tamannaah look convincing in their roles.

The trailer seems to have impressed the audience as well. One person wrote, "If this is directed well, it can turn out to be the best enemies to lovers trope romantic comedy in recent times, let's see." Another commented, "Love seeing Ritesh Deshmukh back and the chemistry between Tamanah and Ritesh is wonderful to watch."

Earlier, Netflix shared the teaser of the film. The caption reads, "A divorce lawyer and a matchmaker are a match?! Will they make it or break it. Watch Plan A Plan B to find out! Coming soon."

Apart from Plan A Plan B, Netflix has announced some other projects as well. It includes Monica, O My Darling, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Jogi, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love, Social Currency and Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld.

On the work front, Tamannah was last seen in a Telugu film F3. She will star in Bhola Shankar and Bole Chudiyan. She recently shared the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Babli Bouncer.' Meanwhile, Riteish will be seen in Visfot and Mister Mummy. He is also working on his Marathi directorial film Vedd. He has also announced his film '100 Percent', which also stars John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.