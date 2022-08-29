Plan A Plan B: Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia To Give A New And Quirky Take On Love | Watch Teaser

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannah Bhatia are all set to star in the romantic comedy film 'Plan A Plan B'. The movie will release on Netflix on September 30, 2022. Tamannaah will essay the role of a matchmaker and Riteish will be seen in the role of a divorce lawyer in the film. Netflix has finally dropped the teaser of Plan A Plan B as well.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "A divorce lawyer and a matchmaker are a match?! Will they make it or break it. Watch Plan A Plan B to find out! Coming soon."

Meanwhile, Tamannah shared some snippets from the film. Sharing the teaser and pictures, Tamannah wrote, "Plans kuch bhi ho, humse achi planning koi nahi kar sakta... hai na @riteishd? #PlanAPlanB coming on the 30th of September, only on Netflix! Stay tuned".

Plan A Plan B revolves around a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer, who cross paths and fall in love with each other. The movie also stars Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila.

On the work front, Tamannah was last seen in a Telugu film F3. She will star in Bhola Shankar and Bole Chudiyan. Meanwhile, Riteish has a bunch of films lined up. She will be seen in Visfot and Mister Mummy. He is also working on his Marathi directorial film Vedd. He also had a cameo appearance in Ek Villain Returns. He has also announced his film '100 Percent', which also stars John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.

