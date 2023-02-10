PK Rosy 120th Birth Anniversary: Malayalam Cinema’s First Woman Actor Celebrated With A Special Google Doodle

February 10 marks the birth anniversary of P.K. Rosy, the first woman actor in a leading role to feature in Malayalam film industry. The actor was born on this date in the year 1903, in Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

Born as Rajamma, Rosy’s passion for acting began at a very young age. Despite being discouraged in several sections of the society, especially for women, Rosy broke many barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child).

“Today's #GoogleDoodle honors the birthday of P.K. Rosy, the first female lead to be featured in Malayalam cinema,” read a tweet by Google Doodle India.

“Though she never received recognition for her work during her lifetime, Rosy’s story is relevant to conversations about representation in the media. Today, her story serves as motivation and inspiration for many. Thank you for your courage and the legacy you leave behind, P.K. Rosy,” read an official release by Google Doodle India.

According to Wikipedia, PK Rosy featured as a heroine of JC Daniel's film, where she played the role of Sarojini, a Nair woman. Several controversies surrounded the film as many members of the Nair community were enraged to see a Dalit woman play a Nair character onscreen. In a scene in the film, a character kissed a flower in Rosy’s hair, which left the audiences enraged and the audiences threw stones in the theaters. Following the backlash, director Daniel didn't invite her to the opening at Capitol theater in Thiruvananthapuram. But Rosy attended the event anyway.

Reportedly, her home was burnt due to the rage of people of the upper castes. The actor then fled in a lorry that was headed to Tamil Nadu, married the lorry driver, Kesavan Pillai and lived her life quietly in Tamil Nadu as "Rajammal".

According to reports, PK Rosy’s children never got to know about her time as an actor and only knew her as a theater artist.