Pitchers Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Naveen Kasturia-Starrer Web Series

Pitchers has gained cult classic status among the younger generation over the years and is finally back with its second season after 7 years. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar and Abhay Mahajan in the lead role, Pitchers Season 2 continues the story from its previous season and follows the journey of four friends to run their start-up despite facing difficulties.

Pitchers Season 2 OTT Release Date:

Pitchers Season 2 will release on Zee5 on December 23, 2022.

The first season was written by Biswapati Sarkar and directed by Amit Golani. Whereas, season 2 was written by Arunabh Kumar, Prashant Kumar, Shubham Sharma and Talha Siddiqui.

Riddhi Dogra and Sikandar Kher are the new addition to the star cast in the second season.

The production house TVF is credited to be the pioneer of the web series in India. Some of the hit shows from TVF are-- Aspirants, Panchayat, Hostel Daze, Kota Factory, Flames, Tripling, Permanent Roommates, Yeh Meri Family, and Gullak, among others.

These shows were first released on YouTube for free and then TVF collaborated with the streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and SonyLive for the other shows.

While speaking to Indian Express about Pitchers 2, Arunabh Kumar said that the team took some time to write the second season well.

“The first one came out to be so good that we didn’t know how to go about the next. For some time, we froze, and then we decided to take time and write it well,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the trailer of Pitchers 2, Jitendra Kumar, who was one of the main characters in the first season, was missing. The audience wondered if Jitendra will not be part of the second season.

Breaking his silence on Jitendra's absence, Arunabh said, "Not just Jeetu, Shreya’s character played by Maanvi Gagroo is also part of the series and will always be. It’s just that in season 2 we had to cover certain things that happen in actual startups, like a founder quitting or taking a break."

On the work front, Naveen Kasturia was last seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 in a negative role. He has starred in many web series including Kota Factory 2, Aspirants, and Bose: Dead Or Alive among others.