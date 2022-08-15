Pippa Teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur-Starrer Bring 'The Battle of Garibpur' To Life | Watch

Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Pippa' was announced about two years ago and has been creating a buzz since then. On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of Pippa unveiled the teaser of the film. Pippa is a war drama film, which is inspired by a true event and the war memoir The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Take a look at the teaser here.

Sharing the teaser, Ishaan wrote, "PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022."

He further wrote, "On the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we’ve collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It’s been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come."

Pippa is set against the backdrop of the 48-hour Battle of Garibpur, which was fought on the eastern front of India during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The official description reads, "The film portrays the coming-of-age of a young Mehta as he takes charge of his armoured tank squadron, as well of Independent India as they both take centre-stage and step up to prove themselves. The historic journey paves the path for India’s triumph, as Captain Mehta rises to the occasion and leads his troops, and nation, to victory."

Moreover, the title 'Pippa' refers to the Russian amphibious war tank PT-76, which was used in the war. Pippa in Punjabi means 'an empty ghee ka dabba' that floats on water.

Apart from Ishaan Khatter, Pippa also stars Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli. Directed by Raj Menon, the movie will release on December 2, 2022. The music is composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will star in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Sita Ramam and will star in Pooja Meri Jaan.