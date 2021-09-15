The film is based on 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and scored by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared the first look of his upcoming movie 'Pippa' wherein he can be seen operating a battle tank. In the film, Ishaan will be portraying the character of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Ishaan captioned his Instagram post as "This is going to be special. ‘Shooting’ begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed." After uploading the picture, the actor's brother Shahid Kapoor commented "Ohooo, looking good", while Ishaan's dad Rajesh Khatter wrote: "Break a leg kid."

The film, co-produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli. It is based on 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and scored by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. 'Pippa' is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

While talking about the film, director Raja Krishna Menon said: "I'm beyond excited to venture into the field with our amazing cast and crew. We've all been prepping hard for this day, and I cannot wait to bring this incredible story of valour and liberty to the audiences."

Who is Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta ?

Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta is a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The shooting of the film started on Wednesday and Pippa's team also invited Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta to commence the shooting of the film.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) said: "Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We're raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films."

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films) added: "From the time I first heard this amazing story of the bravery and resilience of a family on the frontlines of a just war, I knew it had to be told."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen