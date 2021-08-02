Tiger Shroff graced his presence on Arbaaz Khan's talk show 'Pinch' where he spoke about being trolled and called a 'heroine'. The actor even

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The youth heartthrob Tiger Shroff is one of the most favourite action heroes of people these days. With his successful action films, the actor has time and again proved his worth in this industry. However, as much as the actor has tasted a good amount of fan following, the list of people who troll him is fairly long as well.

Yes, Tiger is no stranger to trolling and has faced several criticisms for his looks, acting skills and more since the time he made his debut with the film 'Heropanti' in 2014. The actor says that as long as he gets more love than hate on social media, he is mostly unaffected by the trollers.

Recently the actor sat down with actor, director Arbaaz Khan for a conversation as part of the chat show 'Pinch Season 2'.

As the theme of the show was to address some of the trolls and mean comments on social media about the celebrity guest, Tiger read out comments in which mostly he is bullied for the way he looks and on his acting skills.

Speaking about being called a 'heroine' and facing trolling, Tiger said, "I know from the time my first film was released people said 'ye ladka hai ya ladki', people commented on my face and said I look like a girl. And then they see my body! A section of people loves me for my action scenes etc. As long as love is coming in for me from my fans, I am ok. I have decided to make my own space in Bollywood, I have chosen a separate path for myself. When you try and create something of your own, there are hurdles but I take it on."

He further added, "when it comes to trolling, it is at times scary how a nameless, faceless individual could say anything about anybody without getting caught!"

One of his trolls made a comment that Tiger read out, "Are you virgin?" to which the actor quipped, "I am a virgin like Salman (Khan) bhai!"

Take a look at the promo here:

The episode of Arbaaz Khan's 'Pinch Season 2' releases on August 3.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal